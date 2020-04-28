Colorado Delegation Members Urge FCC to Grant Children’s Hospital Colorado Funding for Rapid Expansion of Telehealth

Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet (D) and Colorado U.S. Representatives Diana DeGette (D), Ed Perlmutter (D), Doug Lamborn (R), Scott Tipton (R), Ken Buck (R), Jason Crow (D), and Joe Neguse (D) sent a letter to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai and Wireline Competition Bureau Chief Kris Monteith requesting full consideration of Children’s Hospital Colorado’s application for the FCC COVID-19 Telehealth Program, which was authorized in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to support the telehealth efforts of health care providers amid the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“[M]any of Children’s Colorado patients remain chronically ill and vulnerable, requiring ongoing access to the elevated level of care available only at Children’s Hospital…Children’s Colorado has already undertaken a massive mobilization of a novel treatment paradigm, growing their telehealth volume from an average of 20 visits per day in 2019 to an average of 1,200 per day now. Still, much more is needed. Children’s Colorado has the potential to considerably build on this momentum, extend it further to all patients who need it, and sustain that access going forward,” wrote the lawmakers.

With new FCC funding, Children’s Hospital Colorado would be able to dramatically expand their telehealth services, enabling them to support their patients while reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 for themselves, their families, and their communities and reduce the use of personal protective equipment as the country faces widespread shortages.

The lawmakers continued: “The proposed FCC funding would help limit community spread of the virus and significantly mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on Children’s Colorado’s patients who are at greatest risk of poor health by implementing telehealth and other creative technological solutions to ensure continued patient access from their homes and in partnership with their community PCP.”

“Therefore, we encourage you to give the application submitted by the Children’s Hospital Colorado every appropriate consideration consistent with all applicable laws and regulations. Thank you for your consideration, and please notify our offices of any funds awarded,” the lawmakers concluded.

“At Children’s Hospital Colorado, we’ve gone from an average of 20 telehealth visits per day to 1,200 per day as we adapt to the novel coronavirus, but there’s so much more we can do to build on this innovation, extend it to all patients who need it, and sustain it going forward,” said Jena Hausmann, President and CEO of Children’s Hospital Colorado. “Senator Bennet and the entire Colorado delegation are champions for telehealth and other creative healthcare solutions, and we deeply appreciate their support for funding from the FCC that will help us ensure that kids in Colorado and across our region can get the care they need while remaining safe at home and limiting the risk of community spread of the virus.”

