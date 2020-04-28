Bennet Announces $3.2 Million in COVID-19 Funding for Colorado Rural Hospitals

Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program has awarded $3.2 million for Colorado’s rural hospitals to combat the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The funds, which were included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, will be awarded to the Colorado Rural Health Center, which provides resources and support to rural health care facilities and organizations across Colorado.

“This funding will provide much-needed relief to our rural hospitals across the state who have been working around the clock to support their communities during this crisis on shrinking budgets,” said Bennet. “While I’m glad to see these dollars on their way to Colorado, for the many rural providers who were already in debt prior to the coronavirus outbreak, this is only a fraction of the support they need. We’ll keep working to sustain these providers for the long haul so that they can continue to serve their communities through and beyond this pandemic.”

“The Colorado Rural Health Center is thankful for the HRSA COVID 19 funding to assist 39 rural hospitals in Colorado. Prior to the COVID 19 crisis, 18 rural hospitals were operating in the red and with our current crisis this financial challenge has increased significantly,” said Michelle Mills, Chief Executive Officer, Colorado Rural Health Center.

More information on the award is available HERE.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout