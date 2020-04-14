Agate School District Providing Aid to Families in our Community
Food:
-Breakfast, snacks, lunches for all Agate students (school provided)
· In-district Agate students will receive their food on Tuesday’s bus route.
· Out-of-district Agate students can pick-up their food at the school during food pantry hours (Tuesdays 1-4pm).
-Our food pantry is available for all members of the community at the school on Tuesdays 1-4pm. Please note: for any food pick-ups at the Food Pantry, we are following all health and safety recommendations and will bring all items up to you at the door.
-We are partnering with the Kiowa food bank to provide additional food options for all families in the community. By filling out a proxy order form, the school will pick-up food boxes from the food bank that will be available for pick-up during our food pantry hours (Tuesdays 1-4 pm).
Proxy Forms must be filled out and returned by Friday to be delivered by the following Tuesday. You can fill out the form by:
· Via phone by calling the school Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9am-1pm.
· Picking-up a form from the food pantry during operating hours and returning in our proxy lock box outside of the school (near the entrance).
image credit – MGN online
SPREAD THE NEWS
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout
CURRENT EDITION
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
Related News
CU Boulder inventories, donates 130,000 pieces of PPE for health care workers, first responders
The load: a whole lot of help from nearly 40 campus units.
Construction firm settles Denver center bid-rigging claims
A construction company settled bid-rigging claims in a Denver convention center expansion project.