ACEP Stands in Solidarity with Emergency Physician in COVID-19 Related Custody Dispute

In response to news reports that an emergency physician has temporarily lost custody of her child because of her job on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis, the president of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), William Jaquis, MD, FACEP, released the following statement:

“It is unconscionable to force Dr. Theresa Greene or any emergency physician to choose between their family and their oath to their patients. These are scary and uncertain times, but emergency physicians are expertly trained in how to protect themselves and their families during a pandemic like COVID-19.

“ACEP stands in solidarity with Dr. Greene and any health worker who is in this heartbreaking position. On behalf of all our members, we have released an official statement urging that a parent’s role in the fight against COVID-19 not be a factor when considering child custody or visitation matters.

“Emergency physicians, along with emergency nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses and others, are leading the battle against the public health crisis of our lifetime. But they are also human beings, who need and deserve the comfort of their families when they are off duty.”

