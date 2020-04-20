’20 Citizen’s Academy put online by district attorney

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Spring Citizen’s Academy has been canceled, and it won’t be rescheduled in its usual, in-person format.

Instead, the district attorney will offer a free, open-to-everyone Zoom presentation for 10 consecutive days starting Monday, April 20.

“This is not an exact replica of what we offer in person, but it’s adapted to the times and technologies now available,” said District Attorney George Brauchler.

Participants can join a Zoom meeting every day for two weeks at 1 p.m. Each presentation will last about 30 minutes.

For more information and instructions, visit www.da18.org.

