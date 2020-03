Three presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 identified in Colorado today DENVER, March 10, 2020: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s (CDPHE) state lab identified three presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, based on testing overnight. To ensure expedience on reporting out presumptive positives, the state will provide overall testing statistics as soon as we are able on the website. The positive cases are: Case #1 Sex: Male

Age: 30s

County of residence: Eagle Case #2 Sex: Female

Age: 40s

County of residence: Gunnison Case #3 Sex: Male

Age: 50s

County of residence: Arapahoe Local public health agencies are leading these investigations and will provide additional details as necessary to protect public health. The investigations are ongoing. Continue to stay up to date by visiting colorado.gov/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus