Three People Test Positive for COVID-19 in Adams County

Three presumptive COVID-19 positive cases in Adams County have been reported, representing the first cases in that county. The cases include a woman in her 30s from Brighton with uncertain exposure, a woman in her 30s from Northglenn who is hospitalized and had no travel history, and a woman in her 60s from Westminster with travel history.

“We are just learning of these positive tests from Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and have begun contact investigations to determine if there were any other potential exposures,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department.

All three cases are a “presumptive positive” because the initial testing was done at the state level, and test results will be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). TCHD is working closely with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to work with each family and to protect the health and safety of Coloradans.

If you are feeling ill with symptoms of cough, fever, difficulty breathing similar to those associated with COVID-19:

Manage your symptoms at home the same way you manage other cold symptoms. To reduce the risk of transmission, people with respiratory illness should remain at home.

If you need medical care, consult with your health care provider. Let them know that you are concerned you might have COVID-19.

Only contact 911 for emergencies requiring immediate life-saving care and let them know if you are concerned you might have COVID-19.

Restrict visits to the hospital emergency room or urgent care – only individuals needing immediate care should visit these facilities. If you must visit an ER or urgent care facility, call ahead and let them know that you are concerned you might have COVID-19.

Follow social distancing recommendations (i.e., limit contact of people within 6 feet from each other);

You can potentially be exposed to the virus if you are in close contact with someone who is ill with COVID-19. Exposure can occur when an infected person coughs or sneezes and you are within 6 feet of the ill person for a prolonged period of time.

You need a doctor’s order to be tested for COVID-19.

Practice actions that protect others

Clean your hands often Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. When using hand sanitizer, cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Soap and water is preferred if hands are visibly dirty.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your coughs and sneezes Cough or sneeze into your sleeve. If you use a tissue to cover your mouth and nose, then throw the tissue away and immediately clean your hands.

Avoid sharing personal household items Don’t share dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, or bedding with other people or pets in your home. After using these items, they should be washed thoroughly with soap and water.

Clean surfaces every day Clean “high touch” surfaces like counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables. Clean any surfaces that may have blood, stool, or body fluids on them. Use a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Follow the label directions for correct and safe use of the cleaning product.



Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information by visiting www.tchd.org/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/covid19.

If you have general questions about COVID-19 coronavirus disease, call the CO-HELP InfoLine at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English, Spanish, Chinese, and more.

