The 2020 Census is Ready for Colorado to Respond

Denver, CO – It’s time to respond to the 2020 Census. Starting today, March 12, Colorado mailboxes will begin receiving invitations to complete the 2020 Census. Our goal is to count everyone once, only once, and in the right place.

Most invitations will arrive in the mail before April 1, 2020 and will include instructions for responding online or by phone. The invitation will include an ID number that is tied to a physical address. Coloradans are encouraged to go online (with the ID number) to respond to the Census.

The 2020 Census is a short questionn aire that asks about who lives in your househol d . One person should respond for an entire household.

Plan to include everyone you expect to live in your home on April 1.

You can self-respond onlin e or by phone in one of 13 languages and find assistance in 59 languages .

On March 20, use this map to track the daily 2020 Census self-response rates.

Those who do not respond online or by phone should also expect to receive a paper questionnaire in April.

After a series of reminder mailings, if the household has not self-responded (online, by phone, or by mail), the Census Bureau plans to send census takers door-to-door to collect responses in May.

The 2020 Census is a massive undertaking. It requires counting a diverse and growing population in the United States and the five U.S. territories.

The 2020 Census is important because it will determine congressional representation, inform hundreds of billions in federal funding, and provide data that will impact communities for the next decade.

Responding to the 2020 Census is safe and secure . Individual responses are confidential and protected by law.

The Census Bureau is committed to making the 2020 Census quick, easy, and safe .

