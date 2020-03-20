Telephone Town Hall rescheduled for Tuesday, March 24

Due to the spring blizzard that hit the Front Range and the impact it has on our emergency responders, last nights COVID-19 Telephone Town Hall is being rescheduled for Tuesday, March 24 at 7 p.m. We apologize for any inconvenience and hope you’ll join us next week for important updates. Visit arapahoegov.com/townhall for more details

