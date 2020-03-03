Step back to the 1800s at the 17 Mile House Farm Park

| March 3, 2020

This Saturday, March 7, kids can enjoy crafts, make pinwheels, and learn the windmill’s history. It’s fun for the whole family!

Visit the 17 Mile House Farm Park, a 155-year old farm, which served as an important resting stop for pioneers traveling on the Cherokee/Smoky Hill wagon trails in the 1860s. Experience what life was like from living historians, interactive interpretive displays and artifacts. Walk through time as you explore Arapahoe County’s original farm house.

Saturday, March 7 | 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
17 Mile House Farm Park
8181 S Parker Road, Centennial

