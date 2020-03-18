State Labor Department Updates on Unemployment Claims, Worker Resources

Denver — Today the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) provided updates on the impact of the Coronavirus on unemployment claims and demand for services. Just as all labor departments are feeling increased requests for assistance, the Colorado Labor Department has seen a surge in unemployment claims from 400 on March 7th to more than 6,800 on March 17th.

CDLE experienced unprecedented traffic to the unemployment call center and file-a-claim website, causing slow processing times for applications. The department is implementing system maintenance to accommodate unprecedented demand and increase capacity and stability.

The department is also encouraging workers who are experiencing a temporary or permanent reduction in hours or wages to consider part-time employment in other industries seeing an increase in demand for goods or services, such as delivery, logistics, transportation, healthcare or retail such as grocery stores and warehouses. The department plans to work with these industries directly over the coming days to identify opportunities to match workers who are unemployed with hiring employers.

More information and resources for workers is available at coloradoui.gov. Employers can contact 303-318-9100 or *protected email* for information on programs on workforce reductions and other assistance. The state’s Rapid Response program can also assist employers with a variety of resources https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdle/layoffassistance

