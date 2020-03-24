State health department begins to distribute resources from Strategic National Stockpile

The Colorado State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) are now shipping supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile across Colorado to help communities respond to COVID-19.

The Strategic National Stockpile is “the nation’s largest supply of potentially life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for use in a public health emergency severe enough to cause local supplies to run out.” Colorado received the following materials:

49,200 N95 masks

115,000 surgical masks

21,420 surgical gowns

21,800 face shields

84 coveralls

CDPHE estimates that these supplies are sufficient for approximately one full day of statewide operations.

The State Unified Command Group, which is part of the EOC, will distribute these materials to every county health department and tribe throughout the state where they are needed most. The following factors were used to determine allocation:

county population

portion of the population that is older than age 65 proportional to the state population

the number of nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and hospitals

if the county or tribe has received supplies previously All county health departments and tribes in the state will receive supplies. CDPHE will work with regional staff to coordinate deliveries.

“We are relieved that we have finally received materials from the Strategic National Stockpile, but it’s not nearly enough,” said Scott Bookman, COVID Incident Commander, CDPHE. “We’re going to need more supplies and are grateful to all our partners across the state who are donating supplies and stepping up to help Colorado meet the demand.”

There are many ways people can contribute to these efforts:

The State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is coordinating requests for supplies and donations of supplies, as well as trained medical personnel. Please follow the three steps on the Colorado Business EOC website [colorado.gov/cobeoc/business-members-and-vendors] to create an account in the state resource database. The State EOC uses this database to fill all resource requests from state and local agencies during emergencies.

Coloradans who wish to donate or volunteer to help those affected by COVID-19 should visit www.helpcoloradonow.com.

There is an urgent need for blood. Go to vitalent.org to sign up to donate blood. Personal protective equipment (PPE) is meant for single-use and is recommended by the CDC to be used for COVID-19 testing. In order to preserve these important resources for critical health care needs, CDPHE is urging the public to not wait for a test to self-isolate. People who are not at high risk of severe illness may not need to be evaluated in person or tested for COVID-19. Not everyone with symptoms will be tested right away. Call your health care provider only if your illness becomes more severe, especially if you are experiencing shortness of breath.

If you have any symptoms — even mild ones — public health urges you to stay home and isolate yourself until:

You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine) AND

Other symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) have improved AND

At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

Anyone in your household you have had close contact with (within six feet for approximately 10 minutes) should self-quarantine for 14 days, even if you haven’t been tested for COVID-19.

If you have a medical emergency, call 911. If you have severe respiratory symptoms, especially shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, tell the 911 dispatcher about your symptoms. Do not wait for a COVID-19 test to call 911. Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout