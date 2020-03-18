State Capitol to Closed to Public Indefinitely
DENVER – The Colorado state capitol will be closed to the public indefinitely.
In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines from the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment and the Center for Disease Control the capitol building will remain closed to the public until further notice.
Staff and members of the media will continue to be allowed in the building at this time.
