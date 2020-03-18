State Capitol to Closed to Public Indefinitely 

| March 18, 2020

DENVER – The Colorado state capitol will be closed to the public indefinitely. 

In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines from the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment and the Center for Disease Control the capitol building will remain closed to the public until further notice.  

Staff and members of the media will continue to be allowed in the building at this time. 

 

 

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Colorado News, Front Page No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Arapahoe, Adams and Douglas counties to host COVID-19 virtual town hall with Tri-County Health Dept.

On Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m., Douglas, Adams and Arapahoe counties will host aRead More

State Labor Department Updates on Unemployment Claims, Worker Resources

Denver — Today the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) provided updates on theRead More

  • State Capitol to Closed to Public Indefinitely 

  • COVID-19 and the operation of Colorado’s courts.

  • CDPHE confirms 29 additional new positive cases in Colorado

  • CDPHE confirms 5 additional new presumptive positive cases in Colorado

  • CDPHE reopens drive-up testing site at the Denver Coliseum Saturday with support from the National Guard

  • Arapahoe County issues emergency declaration to manage COVID-19 response

  • Skip the lines and drive time by accessing Colorado PEAK online

  • Colorado has first death from COVID-19 in El Paso County

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: