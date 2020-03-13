Skip the lines and drive time by accessing Colorado PEAK online

Arapahoe County Department of Human Services wants to make sure the public is aware of available resources in place to help keep the community healthy and safe during the CORVID-19 outbreak across the nation. Everyone has a role to play to prevent the spread of the disease and protect yourself, your loved ones and others.

Almost all the correspondence you have with us—including questions, updates on cases, delivery of documents and general information—can be addressed by accessing the Colorado Program Eligibility and Application Kit (PEAK) at www.Colorado.gov/PEAK. Learn about the public assistance program, complete an application and manage benefits that impact your family:

Colorado PEAK is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on your smartphone, tablet or computer. The state portal is safe and secure, which means your personal information is protected.

First-time users of Colorado PEAK will need to provide a valid email address to create an account. This will allow participants to save and finish applications later, track the application status and access other online tools. Older residents who may be at higher risk of COVID-19 may be particularly interested in applying for and managing their benefits through PEAK.

Once you visit Colorado PEAK:

Click Am I Eligible to see what programs you may qualify for.

to see what programs you may qualify for. Click Apply for Benefits to complete an online application good for multiple benefit programs.

to complete an online application good for multiple benefit programs. Click Manage My Account to view benefit information, report changes, pay premiums and read letters from Human Services.

You can also download the free PEAK Health app on your device to have full access to your medical benefits. Other benefits may be accessed through the free app, MyCoBenefits, available in the Apple and Andriod app stores.

The MyCoBenefits app allows you to conveniently report changes, upload important documents, check EBT balances and review transactions and expenses. MyCoBenefits includes access to:

Food assistance (SNAP)

Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC)

Colorado Child Care Assistance Program (CCCAP)

Aid to the Needy Disabled (AND)

Colorado works (CO Works) – Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

Health First Colorado (Colorado’s Medicaid program)

Child Health Plan Plus (CHP+)

Arapahoe County is committed to serving our residents and providing safe access to public assistance programs during this time. We encourage the public to access public assistance programs from the comforts of home. If you need further assistance, call our general number at 303-636-1170.

Additional human services available online:

Child support orders may be fulfilled by accessing the Family Support Registry (FSR): https://childsupport.state.co.us/

Child support application fees and benefit repayments may be fulfilled by accessing TouchPay: http://tpgovtpay.com/

Child support inquiries can be made by sending an email to *protected email* .

The Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners, in cooperation with our Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Sheriff’s Office, are working closely with Tri-County Health to obtain the latest information related to COVID-19 and to effectively communicate information to citizens and employees.

To keep yourself safe during this time:

If you are sick, stay home and at least six feet away from other people, and call your health care provider.

Wash your hands often, cover your cough and sneezes with an elbow or tissue, then throw away the tissue and wash your hands immediately.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Stay away from sick people.

Visit Coronavirus: Just the facts on our website: ArapahoeGov.com to find the latest information from Tri-County Health Department including:

Current updates

Prevention and preparedness

Travel advisories

HelpLine information

Fact sheets in English, Spanish, and Chinese

Guidance for communities, schools, businesses, and healthcare professionals

Additional resources:

Tri-County Health Department COVID-19 call center: 303-220-9200, press 1 for COVID-19 related questions.

For general questions about COVID-19, you can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 for answers in many languages. Email COHELP@RMPDC.org for answers in English.

