Release: Statement on school closure

Denver, March 6: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is aware St. Anne’s Episcopal School in Denver has closed because of potential exposure to COVID-19. We respect an individual school or district’s need to make decisions about school closures and postponement of activities in collaboration with their local public health agencies. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provide assistance to local public health agencies in making these decisions, and local agencies help the schools.

Parents and guardians should always keep their children home from school when they are ill.