One presumptive positive case of COVID-19 identified in Colorado today

DENVER, March 9, 2020: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s (CDPHE) state lab identified one presumptive positive case of COVID-19, based on overnight testing. The state completed tests on 20 specimens that fit testing criteria.

The patient is a female in her 50s from Larimer County who has been diagnosed with pneumonia. CDPHE and local health agencies are working to gather more information, and contact any individuals who have had close contact with the patient. The investigation is just beginning and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting colorado.gov/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus

Se registra un nuevo presunto caso de COVID-19 en Colorado

DENVER, Marzo 9, 2020: El laboratorio del Departamento de Salud y Medioambiente de Colorado (CDPHE) identificó un nuevo presunto caso de COVID-19, basado en un examen llevado a cabo en las últimas 24 horas. El estado completó 20 exámenes que cumplen con el criterio para llevar a cabo las pruebas.

La paciente es una mujer de alrededor de 50 años de edad del Condado Larimer quien ha sido diagnosticada con neumonía. CDPHE y las agencias locales de salud están trabajando para recabar más información y contactar a cualquier individuo que ha estado en contacto con la paciente. La investigación está en curso y más información será publicada tan pronto se encuentre disponible.

Manténgase informado en la página colorado.gov/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus

