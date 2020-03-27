Statement: Metro Denver Public Health Departments Rescind Stay at Home Public Health Orders; Adopt State Order

Boulder County Public Health, Jefferson County Public Health and Tri-County Health Department applaud Gov. Polis and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for issuing a Stay at Home Public Health Order effective Mar. 26 to protect the health and safety of our communities. After much discussion and consideration, our three local health departments have decided to rescind our local level Orders and formally adopt the state’s Order. We believe this action will ensure social distancing requirements are consistent across the state, and that our communities are not confused by multiple Orders.

For more information about the state’s order, please visit: covid19.colorado.gov

While Tri-County Health Department is rescinding the current order we also recognize the unique needs of our counties and will if necessary seek waivers from the state to address those needs.

We are reaching out to Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) for clarification on provisions, if provisions are interpreted to be more restrictive than we think is appropriate we will ask CDPHE to modify their order. If CDPHE is unwilling or unable to modify, we will ask for a waiver.

For general questions about COVID-19: Community members can call CO-HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911, or email *protected email* for answers in English, Spanish, Mandarin and more.

For more information about COVID-19 in your county:

