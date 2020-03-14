Jeff Baker Event Cancelled.

Jeff Baker Campaign said: “Following suit along with all other safety precautions and an abundance of caution, tomorrow’s event to support Jeff Baker’s campaign for Arapahoe County Commissioner to be held 3 pm -7 pm at Byers American Legion hall will be canceled. We will discuss another time for rescheduling and notify you all when that happens. As always, thank you for your continued support for Jeff Baker and his campaign efforts.”

