Important information from IREA

STATEMENT REGARDING COVID-19/CORONAVIRUS

As of Monday, March 16, and until further notice, IREA has suspended most disconnections of electric service as customers cope with the spread of COVID-19/Coronavirus. We recognize the importance of reliable power, especially during trying times, and want our customers to focus on their health and safety rather than interruption of service due to financial issues. As of Monday, March 16, and until further notice, we also have closed our four offices – Conifer, Sedalia, Strasburg and Woodland Park – to walk-in payments. Drop boxes are available at all four locations. We encourage customers to make payment and manage their accounts through our self-service options: the My Account feature at www.IREA.coop and the automated voice system via (800) 332-9540. Both are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Outages can be reported 24/7 via (800) 332-9540 or via text. To sign up for outage text alerts, visit www.IREA.coop/outage-center/sign-up-for-outage-notifications. IREA continues to take additional precautions to promote employee safety and prevent the spread of COVID-19/Coronavirus. We are committed to maintaining reliable electric service and do not currently expect illness or supply chain disruptions to affect our customers’ electric service. Please look to www.IREA.coop and our social media channels – @IREAColorado on Twitter, IntermountainREA on Facebook – for updates regarding COVID-19/Coronavirus and IREA.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout