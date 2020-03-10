Gov. Polis Signs Bills Into Law
Gov. Polis signed the following bills into law yesterday.
|
BILL #
|
TITLE
|
SPONSORS
|
BILL SUMMARY
|
Statutory Revision Committee Annual Report
|
Sens. Moreno & Zenzinger / Reps. McKean & Arndt
|
Concerning a change in the date by which the statutory revision committee is required to report annually to the general assembly.
|
Permissible Uses Of State-owned Motor Vehicles
|
Sens. Smallwood & Fields / Reps. Michaelson Jenet & Bockenfeld
|
Concerning clarification regarding the use of a state-owned motor vehicle by an employee of a state agency to travel away from home.
|
Enactment of CRS 2019
|
Sens. Gardner & Lee / Reps. Herod & Soper
|
Concerning the enactment of the Colorado Revised Statutes 2019 as the positive and statutory law of the state of Colorado.
|
Commercial Vehicle VIN Vehicle Identification Number Verification Inspections
|
Sens. Hisey & Winter / Reps. Catlin & Valdez
|
Concerning permanent authorization for third-party providers to perform vehicle identification number verification inspections for commercial vehicles.
