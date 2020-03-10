Gov. Polis Signs Bills Into Law

| March 10, 2020

Gov. Polis signed the following bills into law yesterday. 

BILL #

TITLE

SPONSORS

BILL SUMMARY

SB20-034

Statutory Revision Committee Annual Report

Sens. Moreno & Zenzinger / Reps. McKean & Arndt

Concerning a change in the date by which the statutory revision committee is required to report annually to the general assembly.

SB20-071

Permissible Uses Of State-owned Motor Vehicles

Sens. Smallwood & Fields / Reps. Michaelson Jenet & Bockenfeld

Concerning clarification regarding the use of a state-owned motor vehicle by an employee of a state agency to travel away from home.

SB20-062

Enactment of CRS 2019

Sens. Gardner & Lee / Reps. Herod & Soper

Concerning the enactment of the Colorado Revised Statutes 2019 as the positive and statutory law of the state of Colorado.

SB20-011

Commercial Vehicle VIN Vehicle Identification Number Verification Inspections

Sens. Hisey & Winter / Reps. Catlin & Valdez

Concerning permanent authorization for third-party providers to perform vehicle identification number verification inspections for commercial vehicles.

