Gov. Polis signed HB20-1048 & HB20-1019

| March 10, 2020

Gov. Polis today signed HB20-1048, Race Trait Hairstyle Anti-Discrimination Protect, also known as the Crown Act. He also signed HB20-1019, Prison Population Reduction, And Management.

BILL #

TITLE

SPONSORS

BILL SUMMARY

HB20-1048

Race Trait Hairstyle Anti-discrimination Protect

Reps. Herod & Buckner / Sen. Fields

Concerning a prohibition against discrimination based on a person’s traits that are historically associated with race.

HB20-1019

Prison Population Reduction And Management

Rep. Herod / Sen. Gonzalez

Concerning measures to manage the state prison population, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

