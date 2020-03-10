Gov. Polis signed HB20-1048 & HB20-1019
Gov. Polis today signed HB20-1048, Race Trait Hairstyle Anti-Discrimination Protect, also known as the Crown Act. He also signed HB20-1019, Prison Population Reduction, And Management.
|
BILL #
|
TITLE
|
SPONSORS
|
BILL SUMMARY
|
Race Trait Hairstyle Anti-discrimination Protect
|
Reps. Herod & Buckner / Sen. Fields
|
Concerning a prohibition against discrimination based on a person’s traits that are historically associated with race.
|
Prison Population Reduction And Management
|
Rep. Herod / Sen. Gonzalez
|
Concerning measures to manage the state prison population, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.
