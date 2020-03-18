Gardner to Self-Quarantine Following Contact with Coloradan who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Washington, D.C. – Today U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) released the following statement regarding his decision to self-quarantine after contact with a Colorado constituent who was visiting Washington, D.C. and later tested positive for coronavirus.

“I was alerted today by the Tri-County Health Department that a Coloradan who visited my Washington office for a constituent meeting has tested positive for coronavirus. While I am not showing any symptoms at this time, I have made the decision to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution with an effective date of March 11th at the recommendation of the Tri-County Health Department. The health and safety of Coloradans and Americans across the nation is my top priority, and I will continue working to make sure Congress provides the resources needed to help combat the spread of COVID-19,” said Senator Gardner.

Senator Gardner is taking action to protect Coloradans from the COVID-19 outbreak:

On March 17, Gardner requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency provide clear guidelines to state and local governments on the options available to them under the national emergency declaration.

At Gardner’s urging, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) Ambassador Robert Lighthizer removed tariffs on certain medical products that are necessary for the U.S. to prepare for the COVID-19 outbreak.

On January 31, Gardner wrote to World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros concerning Taiwan’s exclusion from the WHO and WHO-sponsored emergency briefings regarding the coronavirus.

with concerns about the coronavirus and its implication for global health, and China’s handling of the outbreak. At Gardner’s urging on January 24, the U.S. Senate Committees on Foreign Relations and Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions held a briefing from top U.S. officials regarding the coronavirus.

