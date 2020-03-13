Drive-up Testing Lab Will be Postponed  to Tomorrow Due to Weather-Related Safety Concerns / El laboratorio móvil no ofrecerá servicio debido al estado del tiempo

People Who Need COVID-19 Tests Can Obtain Them Through Private Providers

DENVER, March 13, 2020: Due to weather-related concerns, CDPHaE will postpone the drive-up testing site in Lowry to tomorrow, Saturday, March 14, weather permitting. Current weather conditions put both people being tested and laboratory staff at risk. Cold temperatures can reduce the effectiveness of personal protective equipment (PPE) that protect testing staff from being exposed to the virus and passing it on to others.

Testing will take place tomorrow from noon-2 p.m. The testing center will be able to serve the first 100-150 people in line.

Because Colorado now has capacity for private labs to conduct testing, CDPHE encourages anyone who is symptomatic or who believes they may have been exposed to COVID-19 to call or email their physician first for guidance, obtain a doctor’s order for testing, and request information about private providers where you can get tested. Always call first before reporting to a health care facility for testing. Providers such as UCHealth, Kaiser Permanente, Children’s Colorado, and Stride Community Health Center have testing capacity.

Any medical provider with a relationship with LabCorp or Quest Diagnostics can test, but be sure to contact your provider ahead of time because many providers have centralized sites for testing due to safety precautions. People should remember: • If you have a medical emergency, call 911 – do not report to a testing site, as they are not emergency care facilities. If you have severe respiratory symptoms, especially shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, tell the 911 dispatcher about your symptoms. Do not wait for a COVID-19 test to call 911.

If you are ill or suspect that you were exposed, but are not able to be immediately tested, please stay home, self-isolate, and contact your physician.

While waiting for their test results, individuals should stay at home. Those who receive positive test results may be issued isolation orders.

The Colorado Division of Insurance is directing carriers to ensure that coverage is provided for COVID-19 testing, in-network provider office visits, in-network urgent care center visits, and an emergency room visit when a covered person is seeking testing for COVID-19 without the requirement that consumers pay co-pays, deductibles or co-insurance. Carriers must also cover testing by an out-of-network provider, if they cannot conduct the testing. The division is working on formalizing these directives. The mobile testing center in Lowry has served more than 650 people since it opened on Wednesday.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting colorado.gov/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus.

Las personas que necesiten exámenes de COVID-19 pueden obtenerlas a través de proveedores privados

DENVER, Marzo 13, 2020: El Departamento de Salud y Medio Ambiente de Colorado (CDPHE), no abrirá el laboratorio móvil en Lowry hoy viernes 13 de marzo, debido a las condiciones del tiempo, que arriesga a las personas que son examinadas y también al personal del laboratorio. Las bajas temperaturas pueden afectar el equipo protector del personal del laboratorio que los cubre para no exponerse al virus y contagiar a otras personas.

Las pruebas tomarán lugar mañana de 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm. Se podrán atender a las primeras 100-150 personas en la fila.

Debido a que Colorado tiene la capacidad de que los laboratorios privados hagan las pruebas, CDPHE indica que cualquier persona que presente síntomas o que crea haber estado expuesta a COVID-19, debe llamar o mandar un correo electrónico a su médico para que reciba instrucciones, obtenga una orden del doctor y pida información sobre proveedores privados donde se puedan hacer la prueba. Siempre llame antes al proveedor de salud médica para hacer la prueba.

Proveedores como UCHealth, Kaiser Permanente, Children’s Colorado, and Stride Community Health Center have tienen capacidad para hacer las pruebas.

Cualquier proveedor médico con una relación con LabCorp o Quest Diagnostics puede hacer la prueba,pero asegúrese de contactar a su proveedor médico con anticipación porque muchos proveedores tienen lugares centralizados para colectar pruebas por precaución.

Se debe recordar:

Si tiene una emergencia, llame al 911 – no lo reporte a un lugar donde hacen las pruebas, debido a que estos lugares no son lugares de emergencias. Si tiene síntomas respiratorios severos, especialmente dificultad para respirar, llame al 911 y dígale al operador sus síntomas. No espere a hacerse una prueba de COVID-19 para llamar al 911.

No espere a hacerse una prueba de COVID-19 para llamar al 911. Si esta enfermo o piensa que ha sido expuesto, pero no pueden hacerse la prueba inmediatamente, por favor quédese en casa, aislado y contacte a su médico.

Mientras esperan sus resultados, las personas deben quedarse en casa. Los que resulten positivos, debe mantenerse aislados.

La División de Seguros de Colorado indicó a los proveedores que para asegurar la cobertura por la prueba de COVID-19, visitas a proveedores dentro de la red, cuidado urgente y visitas a emergencias cuando una persona tiene cobertura y busca pruebas del COVID-19 sin el requerimiento que los usuarios cubran co-pagos, deducibles o co-seguro. Los proveedores deben cubrir la prueba para los que están fuera de la red, si no pueden hacer la prueba. La División esta trabajando para formalizar estas directrices.

El laboratorio móvil en Lowry le ha dado servicio a 650 personas desde que abrió el miércoles. CDPHE avisará sobre la reapertura del laboratorio móvil en Lowry.

Actualizaciones colorado.gov/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus.

