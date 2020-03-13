DPHE confirms 23 additional new presumptive positive cases in Colorado

| March 13, 2020

DENVER, March 13, 2020: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed 23 new presumptive positive cases in Colorado, based on overnight test results. Some of these results are from the drive-through testing center. That brings the total number of presumptive positive cases to date to 72. The state lab has completed test results on approximately 600 people in Colorado since testing started on February 28. 

Because of the large number of new cases, CDPHE is shifting to report aggregate data for new cases, instead of listing details on each specific case. The data below represents all new cases based on overnight results.

Total new presumptive positive cases: 23 

Age of individuals:

Teenage – 1

20s – 3

30s – 5

40s – 6

50s – 2

60s – 3

70s – 2

80s – 1

County of residence:

Arapahoe – 4

Denver – 4

Eagle – 5

El Paso – 1

Jefferson – 2

Pueblo – 1

Summit – 1

Weld – 2

Out of state – 3 (Currently located in these counties:)

Routt  – 1

Waiting on information – 2

Resident/Visitor:

Residents: 20

Visitors: 3

Gender: • Female: 10

Male: 13 To ensure expedience on reporting presumptive positive cases, the state will provide overall testing statistics as soon as we are able on the website

Note to media: We are releasing updated case numbers twice daily: in the early afternoon and evening. If there is a significant event other than updated numbers, we will send out additional releases. Daily press briefing information is below.

 

