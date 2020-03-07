Delegation from France Visits State Fire Agency Facilities

March 6, 2020 – Lakewood, CO: The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) will host a delegation from France March 9-10th. The delegation requested the visit as part of France’s efforts to increase their knowledge about emerging technologies that impact the wildland fire community.

The delegates include French firefighters officers (Head of international affairs), AIRBUS personnel, THALES personnel, and representation from Nîmes metropolitan area (Openimes).

The delegation will use this visit to learn more about aerial firefighting best practices in the US and to learn about new and innovative technologies that may help with the firefight in France.

In addition to meeting with DFPCs Multi Mission Aircraft program staff at the Centennial Airport, the group will travel to Rifle to meet with the Center of Excellence to learn more about the Divisions efforts in Night Aerial Firefighting, Aerial Water Enhancer, Team Awareness Kit (TAK), and Unmanned Aerial Systems.

“We are pleased to welcome the delegates and share the programs we’ve built,” said DFPC Director, Mike Morgan. “We are fortunate to have outstanding facilities and resources, which serve as a model for other fire programs not just in Colorado, but around the world.”

