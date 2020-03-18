DENVER — Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan B. Coats announced March 17 that he has entered an order regarding COVID-19 and the operation of Colorado’s courts.

The order suspends some court operations, specifically all jury calls in state courts, except for jury calls for criminal trials facing imminent speedy trial deadlines, and allows for the provision of other ongoing court operations.

The order suspends jury calls through April 3, 2020, at which time the need for ongoing measures will be evaluated.

“While the timely administration of justice is the cornerstone of our judicial system, protection of public health and safety and the wellbeing of our judicial staff is of paramount importance,” Coats said. “We can no longer continue with normal business operations, but in the interest of all Coloradans we are also unable to cease operating entirely. Balancing those factors, I entered today’s order.”

The Courts otherwise remain open and will continue operations for matters including, but not limited to:

Petitions for temporary civil protection orders and permanent protection order hearings;

Petitions for temporary emergency risk protection orders and hearings on emergency risk protection orders;

P. Rule 5 advisement for incarcerated persons and the initial setting of bail;

Revocation hearings on complaints to revoke probation involving an incarcerated defendant;

Proceedings necessary to protect the constitutional rights of criminal defendants including bond-related matters and plea agreements for incarcerated individuals;

Detention hearings for juvenile delinquency cases;

Shelter hearings in dependency and neglect cases or other juvenile proceedings;

Petitions for appointment of an emergency guardian and/or special conservator;

Hearings on motions to restrict parenting time and parental abduction prevention; and

Emergency mental health proceedings.

Those with docketed court appearances unsure about whether to appear for a hearing, are asked to contact the clerk of court at their courthouse.

