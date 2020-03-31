Corridor Churches We Need Your Help!

| March 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hello all,

I would like to publish a comprehensive list of online church services in The I-70 Scout & Eastern Colorado so the public has a one-stop place to view all local services at once.

Due to space limitations, I have to restrict this list to the churches in Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail and Agate.

I prefer to receive this info by e-mail to , but I will be reviewing Kathleen’s Community Page and include it also.

In addition, I have already received info for the following churches. Please try not to duplicate this info. We’re pretty overwhelmed here, as I’m sure you can imagine.

Mountain View Fellowship, Strasburg.

Journey Church, Strasburg

Our Lady of the Plains Catholic Church, Byers

Bennett Calvary Chapel

Strasburg Community Church

Gift Bible Church, Byers

First Baptist Chuch of Deer Trail

Mt Tabor Baptist Church, Byers

Saron Lutheran, Strasburg

Living Springs Cowboy Church, Byers

Thanks much!

Douglas Claussen

Publisher & Editor

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Front Page, Front Page, Local News, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Now’s the time to submit big-game hunting applications; deadline to apply is April 7

Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s on-line hunting license application site is open around-the-clock and hunters are urged not to wait until the last minute to apply for 2020 big-game licenses. Deadline to apply is April 7 at 8 p.m.

CPW’s Aquatic Nuisance Species inspections underway in 2020

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, many local and federal waters are postponing opening to boating and ANS inspections at this time.

  • InstaCheck Numbers Remain Elevated

  • All Colorado Parks and Wildlife Campgrounds Closed Until Further Notice

  • Corridor Churches We Need Your Help!

  • Colorado consumers urged to be diligent about avoiding COVID-19 related scams

  • Colorado State Patrol, CDOT, Ski Areas join forces to combat dangerous parking

  • Metro Denver Public Health Departments Rescind Stay at Home Public Health Orders; Adopt State Order

  • Farmers and ranchers celebrate Colorado Ag Day in the fields

  • Colorado Delegation Calls on Federal Health Agency to Grant Colorado More Flexibility to Respond to Coronavirus Pandemic

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: