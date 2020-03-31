Corridor Churches We Need Your Help!

Hello all,

I would like to publish a comprehensive list of online church services in The I-70 Scout & Eastern Colorado so the public has a one-stop place to view all local services at once.

Due to space limitations, I have to restrict this list to the churches in Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail and Agate.

I prefer to receive this info by e-mail to *protected email* , but I will be reviewing Kathleen’s Community Page and include it also.

In addition, I have already received info for the following churches. Please try not to duplicate this info. We’re pretty overwhelmed here, as I’m sure you can imagine.

Mountain View Fellowship, Strasburg.

Journey Church, Strasburg

Our Lady of the Plains Catholic Church, Byers

Bennett Calvary Chapel

Strasburg Community Church

Gift Bible Church, Byers

First Baptist Chuch of Deer Trail

Mt Tabor Baptist Church, Byers

Saron Lutheran, Strasburg

Living Springs Cowboy Church, Byers

Thanks much!

Douglas Claussen

Publisher & Editor