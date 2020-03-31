Corridor Churches We Need Your Help!
Hello all,
I would like to publish a comprehensive list of online church services in The I-70 Scout & Eastern Colorado so the public has a one-stop place to view all local services at once.
Due to space limitations, I have to restrict this list to the churches in Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail and Agate.
I prefer to receive this info by e-mail to , but I will be reviewing Kathleen’s Community Page and include it also.
In addition, I have already received info for the following churches. Please try not to duplicate this info. We’re pretty overwhelmed here, as I’m sure you can imagine.
Mountain View Fellowship, Strasburg.
Journey Church, Strasburg
Our Lady of the Plains Catholic Church, Byers
Bennett Calvary Chapel
Strasburg Community Church
Gift Bible Church, Byers
First Baptist Chuch of Deer Trail
Mt Tabor Baptist Church, Byers
Saron Lutheran, Strasburg
Living Springs Cowboy Church, Byers
Thanks much!
Douglas Claussen
Publisher & Editor
