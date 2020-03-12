Colorado State University classes moving online March 2

In response to the global coronavirus pandemic, Colorado State University is extending its Spring Break by two days, and when classes resume on March 25, they will be delivered online, CSU President Joyce McConnell announced Wednesday, March 11.

“We have no knowledge of any cases of COVID-19 associated either with our residence halls or with the university more broadly,” McConnell assured the CSU community in an emailed message. “Nevertheless, as you know, we are in daily consultation with public health officials at local, state and national levels and following their science-based guidance.”

McConnell’s full message can be read on the University’s coronavirus information page at safety.colostate.edu/coronavirus.

The following steps are in effect immediately:

Classes Moving Online: Spring Break for students and faculty will be extended through Tuesday, March 24, with classes resuming Wednesday, March 25, as follows: • Classes at all levels will be delivered online beginning Wednesday, March 25.

Online teaching and course delivery will remain in effect until April 10. We will re-evaluate and issue further guidelines in advance of that date.

Individual academic units will follow up with their students regarding accommodations for accessibility issues—including online and computer access, internships, laboratory classes, and other special circumstances. Our fundamental mission is to educate our students and we are committed to preserving their educational access, opportunity and success for the remainder of this semester, regardless of circumstances.

Campus Operations: Campus operations will remain at normal levels. • The CSU Health Network will be open regular hours, including over Spring Break, to see students for medical and counseling concerns.

Residence halls, university apartments, and dining halls will remain open as usual, including over Spring Break.

The Lory Student Center, Student Rec Center, UCA, and all academic, business, and service buildings will remain open for business as usual.

The Veterinary Teaching Hospital and Diagnostic Lab will remain open for business as usual.

The Morgan Library will be open for campus community members only . University Travel: All university international and domestic travel that has not yet commenced is suspended effective March 23 through April 10. The University will re-evaluate and issue further guidelines in advance of that date.

On-Campus Events: All university events involving 20 or more external visitors or targeted toward an at-risk population are suspended effective March 23 through April 10. The University will re-evaluate and issue further guidelines in advance of that date.

Off-campus Events: All university-hosted off-campus events involving 20 or more people or targeted toward an at-risk population are suspended effective March 23 through April 10. We will re-evaluate and issue further guidelines in advance of that date.

“We can and must do our part to safeguard the health of our entire community,” McConnell wrote. “I thank all of you in advance for your compassion for others and patience in navigating a complex situation.”

The University will continue to provide updates and guidance as soon and as often as possible via email, social media, and at safety.colostate.edu/coronavirus.

