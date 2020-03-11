Colorado State High School Basketball Tournaments – UPDATE

A LETTER FROM COMMISSIONER RHONDA BLANFORD-GREEN TO HIGH SCHOOL PARTICIPANTS, FANS, COMMUNITIES

Dear Colorado high school basketball participants, coaches, fans, communities, and CHSAA supporters:

I am writing you today to keep an open line of communication from our office to you with regard to COVID-19 and our culminating championships.

We are in direct contact with relevant state agencies, as well as the host facilities, which would guide us in making any changes in the schedule to our state basketball tournaments. Last week, we let you know that our plan is to conduct the championship events unless directed by state agencies and/or facility administration of cancellations. On Tuesday, we reiterated that plan.

Per state guidance, and out of an abundance of caution, we are encouraging those above the age of 60, or those in at-risk populations, to avoid large crowds, as data shows they are more susceptible to contracting the COVID-19, if exposed.

We will remain in contact with those monitoring the situation to make the best decisions on behalf of our students and our high school fans and communities.

Our student-athletes, high school fans and communities, are at the forefront of any decisions we would make moving forward, regardless of financial impact. We fully understand and believe in what our tournaments mean to our communities, and our goal is to uphold the experience of the participants and fans without compromising health or safety. We are open to all options going forward if a directive which impacts our state tournaments is made by state agencies.

We will continue to support the local administrative decisions made in the best interests of their school communities.

Sincerely,

Rhonda Blanford-Green

CHSAA Commissioner

