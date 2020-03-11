CDPHE to open first drive-up testing center at State Lab in Lowry

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will open the state’s first community testing center for COVID-19 at the state lab tomorrow at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11.

This will be a drive-up testing center at 8100 E. Lowry Blvd, Denver, CO 80230 for patients meeting the requirements listed below. This week, the center will be open 10 a.m. – 2 p.m Wednesday – Friday. CDPHE will post next week’s schedule on our website when it’s available.

In order to be tested at the state’s community testing center, individuals must have an order from their doctor confirming they meet the testing criteria and need to be tested, and photo identification that matches the name on the doctor’s order.

Depending on test volume, individuals will be contacted directly with their results within 72 hours. While waiting for their test results, individuals should stay at home. Those who receive positive test results may be issued isolation orders.

People who come to be tested should know and do the following:

Bring a written or electronic copy of the doctor’s order. Individuals should not go to their doctor’s office but should call to get an emailed or faxed copy of the order.

If there are multiple people in one vehicle, each person to be tested must have their own doctor’s order.

Bring a form of photo ID (driver’s license, school ID, work badge, etc.) that matches the name on the doctor’s order.

Individuals will drive through a secured area and will remain in their vehicles throughout the entire testing process.

Even though we highly discourage it, members of the media may be present. State health department staff are working with the media to protect patient privacy.

Be prepared for long wait times. No restrooms will be available.

Bring water and other items to be comfortable while waiting.

Testing is free. Proof of insurance is not required.

Telephonic interpretation will be available for speakers of other languages.

This testing center will help the state test as many people as possible and improve the public health response by identifying and isolating those who are ill. This approach also helps to protect older adults and people with compromised immune systems.

The lab’s capacity for testing has increased. Right now, the lab has enough test availability for several days and will continue to receive additional tests from the CDC.

To respect and protect patient privacy, we ask that members of the media do not go to the area while testing is occurring between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. It could discourage patients from getting tested. In order to be accommodating, CDPHE suggests that media who are planning to film exteriors of the lab should do so only when testing is not going on.

Again, to protect patient privacy, we kindly ask that members of the media do not go to the facility while testing is occurring.

