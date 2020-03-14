CDPHE reopens drive-up testing site at the Denver Coliseum Saturday with support from the National Guard

DENVER, March 13, 2020: CDPHE will reopen its drive-up testing site in Denver tomorrow, Saturday, March 14, in a new location at the Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St, Denver, CO, 80216. CDPHE moved the testing to a new location for safety and logistical reasons, and it will be staffed by a National Guard medical team.

This will be a drive-up testing site for patients meeting the requirements listed below. This location will be open 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14. The testing center will be able to serve the first 100-150 people in line.

After Saturday, CDPHE plans to move the drive-up testing operation from Denver to strategic locations throughout Colorado in an effort to detect cases early, identify community spread if it’s there, and launch targeted public health responses. CDPHE will post upcoming schedules and locations on our website as it becomes available.

The drive-up testing site served more than 650 Coloradans on Wednesday and Thursday, March 11 and 12. CDPHE has confirmed 10 positive cases from the first tests collected at the drive-up site on Wednesday, March 11. The CDPHE lab continues to process the tests collected from the drive-up site and is contacting each person individually to notify them of their results Because Colorado now has the capacity for private labs to conduct testing, CDPHE encourages anyone who is symptomatic or who believes they may have been exposed to COVID-19 to call or email their physician first for guidance, obtain a doctor's order for testing, and request information about private providers where you can get tested. Always call first before reporting to a health care facility for testing. CDPHE and the National Guard have determined that traffic patterns, on-site staffing, and lab testing capabilities can handle a maximum of 100-150 vehicles in the drive-up queue. • Testing at the drive-up site will take place from 10 a.m. – 2p.m. on Saturday, March 14.

The first 100-150 vehicles in the queue will have access to the drive-up testing; all other vehicles that arrive after that will be encouraged to seek testing from a private provider. Always call ahead and speak with the health care facility in advance before going there for testing or treatment.

If you have a medical emergency, call 911- do not report to the testing site, as it is not a care facility. If you have severe respiratory symptoms, especially shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, tell the dispatcher about your symptoms. Do not wait for a COVID-19 test to call 911.

If you are ill or suspect that you were exposed, but are not able to be immediately tested, please stay home, self-isolate, and contact your physician.

For the safety of drive-up lab workers, hours of operation will be contingent upon safe weather. We will announce if we need to close the site due to unsafe conditions.

Unsafe conditions include any weather that can make personal protection equipment ineffective, such as any precipitation, wind, or colder temperatures.

While waiting for their test results, individuals should stay at home. Those who receive positive test results may be issued isolation orders. Depending on test volume, we aim to contact individuals directly with their results within 72 hours. Continue to stay up to date by visiting colorado.gov/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus .

El Departamento de Salud y Medioambiente de Colorado (CDPHE) abrirá de nuevo un laboratorio móvil con el apoyo de la Guardia Nacional

DENVER, Marzo 13, 2020: CDPHE abrirá de nuevo un laboratorio móvil mañana sábado marzo 14 en su nueva ubicación en una nueva ubicación Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St, Denver, CO, 80216. CDPHE moverá el centro a un nuevo lugar por razones de logística y será con personal médico de la Guardia Nacional.

Este laboratorio móvil será para personas que cumplan con el siguiente criterio. Abrirá de 10:00 am -2:00 pm el sábado marzo 14. El laboratorio podrá atender a las primeras 100-150 personas en la fila.

Esto es con el objetivo de detectar los casos lo antes posible, identificar contagios en la comunidad y en caso de que así sea, responder adecuadamente. CDPHE anunciará horarios y lugares de estos laboratorios en nuestra página de internet tan pronto esté disponible.

El laboratorio móvil atendió a más de 650 personas desde su apertura el miércoles 11 de marzo.

Debido a que Colorado tiene la capacidad para que laboratorios privados hagan ahora las pruebas, CDPHE exhorta a cualquier persona que presente síntomas y que crea haber estado expuesto al COVID-19 a llamar o mandar un correo electrónico a su médico, obtener una orden para ser examinado y pedir información de proveedores privados donde se puedan realizar las pruebas. Favor de llamar antes de acudir a un centro médico para ser examinado.

CDPHE y la Guardia Nacional determinaron el tráfico, el personal y la capacidad del laboratorio para atender a un máximo de 100-150 vehículos en la fila.

Se atenderá de 10 a.m. – 2p.m. sábado Marzo 14.

Los primeros 100-150 vehículos tendrán acceso a las pruebas, los vehículo que lleguen después serán enviados a proveedores privados. Siempre llame antes a su proveedor médico antes de acudir a un examen o tratamiento.

tendrán acceso a las pruebas, los vehículo que lleguen después serán enviados a proveedores privados. Siempre llame antes a su proveedor médico antes de acudir a un examen o tratamiento. Si tiene una emergencia llame al 911- no vaya al lugar de exámenes. Si tiene dificultad para respirar, dígaselo al operador. No espere por un examen de COVID-19 para llamar al 911.

Si está enfermo o cree que ha sido expuesto, pero no puede tener la prueba inmediatamente, quédese en casa, manténgase aislado y llame a su doctor.

Para mantener la seguridad de los trabajadores, la operación del lugar dependerá del estado del tiempo y avisaremos si necesitamos cerrar el lugar.

Condiciones no seguras incluyen equipo de protección inefectivo por el estado del tiempo como lluvia, viento o temperaturas bajas.

Mientras esperan los resultados, las personas deben quedarse en casa. Los casos positivos recibirán órdenes de aislamiento. Dependiendo en el número de pruebas, se contactará a las personas directamente con sus resultados en los siguientes 72 horas.

Actualizaciones colorado.gov/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus.

