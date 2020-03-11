CDPHE confirms 6 additional new presumptive positive cases in Colorad

| March 11, 2020

DENVER, March 11, 2020: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed six new presumptive positive cases in Pitkin County, based on test results received this afternoon. That brings the total number of presumptive positive cases to 33, with one indeterminate case that public health is treating as a presumptive positive. The state lab has completed test results on approximately 300 people in Colorado since testing started on February 28. 

All six individuals are part of a social circle of people who had contact with a woman who was visiting Aspen and returned home to Australia, where she tested positive for COVID-19 last week. All six of these new cases are Australians visiting Pitkin County. 

State officials will share more information at a press conference at 5 p.m. today at the Governor’s Office.

Case 1:

Gender: Female

Age: 60’s

County: Pitkin 

Exposure: Contact with infected individual

 

Case 2:

Gender: Male

Age: 60s

County: Pitkin

Exposure: Contact with infected individual

 

Case 3:

Gender: Male

Age: 60s

County: Pitkin 

Exposure: Contact with infected individual

 

Case 4: 

Gender: Male

Age: 60s

County: Pitkin

Exposure: Contact with infected individual

 

Case 5:

Gender: Male

Age: 70s

County: Pitkin 

Exposure: Contact with infected individual

 

Case 6:

Gender: Male

Age: 60s

County: Pitkin

Exposure: Contact with infected individual

To ensure expedience on reporting presumptive positive cases, the state will provide overall testing statistics as soon as we are able on the website

Continue to stay up to date by visiting colorado.gov/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus.

 

