CDPHE confirms 29 additional new positive cases in Colorado

DENVER, March 16, 2020: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed 29 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Colorado, based on overnight test results reported through 3 p.m. yesterday. That brings the total number of positive cases to date to 160.

The state can confirm completed test results on about 1,216 people by the state lab since testing started on February 28. Private labs are required to report positive test results to the state. Private labs are not required to report negative test results to the state, so we are not reporting total testing numbers for the state.

Due to the high volume of tests being processed by the state lab and a need to get the information out quickly, today’s news release does not contain a demographic breakdown. Demographic data will be provided as soon as the lab is able to provide the statistical breakdown.

All presumptive positive cases are now considered positive. CDC is no longer performing confirmatory testing

Continue to stay up to date by visiting colorado.gov/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus.

