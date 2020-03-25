CDA Celebrates Colorado’s Farmers & Ranchers

To all who work in agriculture: the Colorado Department of Agriculture thanks you!

At the Colorado Department of Agriculture, we celebrate Colorado’s farmers and ranchers every day. But this week is particularly special.

Today is Colorado Ag Day. Normally we would be celebrating together under the Gold Dome, but instead we celebrate with a virtual “Hats Off!” to our farmers, ranchers, farmworkers, truck drivers, processors, suppliers, and all the rest who help get food from the field to our plate. In honor of Colorado agriculture, Governor Polis has officially recognized today as Colorado Ag Day.

Our many thanks to our Ag Council partners for putting on such a great event every year and for continuing to highlight all the incredible food we grow and raise here, even while we’re all social distancing for a while.

Though we can’t be together in person today, I encourage you to join us in celebrating. Try a new dish from some of our own Colorado Proud recipes, or listen to our podcast, Cultivation Station, for business tips on starting or growing your own farm or ranch business. Browse through our Crop Calendar to see when Pueblo Chiles, Palisade Peaches, and San Luis Valley Potatoes will be ready. You can also check out our Farm Fresh Directory and sign up to support your local farmers through Community Supported Agriculture. (Also: remember to practice excellent personal hygiene and check in with your local public health office for the latest guidance).

Rest assured, agriculture is not just critical to the state of Colorado; it’s part of who we are. As we move into spring, know that you can count on the Colorado Department of Agriculture to be here for you, through good times and bad.

Colorado agriculture is strong and healthy. Our farmers and ranchers are resilient. We’ve been through tough times before, and as we face tough times now, we remember a few key basics: We stand up to serve others in times of need. We lean on one another. And we will emerge stronger from this moment in time by our hard work, our commitment, and our shared meals with all who need to eat.

We are so grateful for the efforts of all who keep our food system growing and moving, now more than ever.

With deep gratitude and sincere appreciation, hats off to Colorado agriculture!

Sincerely,

Commissioner Kate Greenberg & the entire CDA team

