Boyd Lake opens to boating; other boat ramps, campgrounds opening soon across Northeast Region

DENVER – With spring inching closer, some of the warmer-weather outdoor activities will begin to pick-up in the coming days and weeks. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is issuing an update on projected openings to campgrounds and boating at its Northeast Region parks and state wildlife areas.

Boyd Lake State Park kicked it all off for the season by opening its boat ramp at 8 a.m. today (Friday, March 6). It’s aquatic nuisance species (ANS) inspection station hours will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the month of March, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in April and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. from May through the remainder of the summer. Please remember to get your boat inspected prior to launch, check your lifejackets, boat plugs and have a great 2020 boating season.

Jackson Lake State Park anticipates being open to boating by March 15, depending on weather and ice. It was scheduled to open on March 1, but because ice was still on the lake the opening day was pushed back. It’s northern campgrounds and shower houses will open April 1.

North Sterling State Park anticipates opening to boating around March 14, depending on weather and ice. Its south campgrounds (Inlet Grove and Chimney View) will open for the season on March 27. The swim beach will open around May 12, depending on water temperatures.

Barr Lake State Park’s boat ramp and 3D archery range will open on Saturday, April 4.

St. Vrain State Park’s Coot, Kestrel, and Pelican campgrounds are now open for the season.

Chatfield and Cherry Creek State Parks have not established opening dates for boating yet, those will be dependent on weather and ice.

Jumbo Reservoir State Wildlife Area will open to boating on April 17 and close the season on Oct. 18.

Be sure to call the park or area office you plan on visiting in advance to check on current conditions.

Learn more about boating, camping or other outdoor activities by visiting cpw.state.co.us. For more information on mandatory aquatic nuisance species inspections, please visit https://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/ISP-ANS.aspx.

Always check with your destination reservoir before going to verify hours of operation.

Area offices across the region:

Denver: 303-291-7227

Fort Collins: 970-472-4300

Brush: 970-842-6300

