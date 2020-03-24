Arapahoe County extends closure of county facilities to the public through April 17

The Arapahoe County Board of County Commissioners has announced that all county facilities will remain closed to the public effective through at least April 17, 2020. This closure is designed to help curb the spread of COVID-19, and the decision is consistent with guidelines issued by the White House, and by state and public health officials.

The county will continue to make a number of its services available online, and many county operations will continue during this closure.

The Board of County Commissioners is working closely with the Tri-County Health Department and the county’s Office of Emergency Management to monitor the situation and will make any changes as new data or guidance becomes available.

County departments and offices will maintain reduced staffing levels to support essential operations, while other employees will work from home.

For more information, visit ArapahoeGov.com/covid19.