Arapahoe, Adams and Douglas counties to host COVID-19 virtual town hall with Tri-County Health Dept.

On Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m., Douglas, Adams and Arapahoe counties will host a COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall with Tri-County Health Department officials, county leaders, and subject matter experts from each county, to update participants about the latest developments in the coronavirus health crisis.

The virtual town hall will be aired live beginning at 7:00 p.m., on ArapahoeGov.com/townhall, as well as on the County’s Facebook page. The recorded event will be posted online following the meeting. Callers may also listen in and ask questions during the town hall by dialing 1-855-436-3656, and County officials also will call its entire list of land lines and cell phones beginning at 7 p.m.

Tri-County Health Department officials will provide updates on the status of the virus in the three-county area, which serves more than 1.5 million residents. They will also provide information about proactive measures being taken to maximize community safety and other fundamental information such as: what is the transmission risk; what are the best actions individuals and businesses can take right now; what are the latest policy actions from state and federal officials, and more. The bulk of the session will be dedicated to taking questions from the tri-county audience. In keeping with the current social distancing guidelines, the representative from each county and from Tri-County Health will be participating remotely.

For more information about the event, visit ArapahoeGov.com/townhall.

