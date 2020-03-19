AMENDED CHIEF JUDGE ORDER 20-03 REGARDING COURT OPERATIONS UNDER THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (“COVID-19”) ADVISORY

Pursuant to the authority granted in Chief Justice Directive 95-01 and the directives found in the Order Regarding COVID-19 and Operation of Colorado State Courts, issued by Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan B. Coats on March 16, 2020, it is hereby ORDERED as follows:

(1) Arapahoe County Courthouse in Littleton: Pursuant to Chief Judge Order 20-02, the Arapahoe County Courthouse located at 1790 West Littleton Boulevard, Littleton, Colorado, will be closed to the public effective March 19, 2020 through April 3, 2020. All public safety matters meeting the criteria set forth in section (5) below should be directed to the Arapahoe County Justice Center located at 7325 South Potomac Street, Centennial, Colorado.

(2) Operations: The Arapahoe County and Douglas County clerk’s offices will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Elbert County and Lincoln County clerk’s offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The clerk’s offices will be open Monday through Friday, with the exception of legal holidays. Staff will be reduced as coordinated by the Court Executive and the Clerks of Court, with the approval of the Chief Judge. During operating hours, the clerk’s offices will only accept paper filings related to public safety matters listed in Section 5 below. All other paper filings may be either emailed to 18Jury@judicial.state.co.us or mailed directly to the applicable courthouse. Electronic filings through CCE may continue; however, filings not related to public safety matters may not be processed until after April 6, 2020, due to the reduction in staffing levels.

(3) Jury Calls: All jury calls with a return date between March 18, 2020, and April 3, 2020, have been cancelled. No jurors should appear at the courthouses during those dates. If your appearance is rescheduled, you will receive a new jury summons in the mail. For those jurors who have a jury summons for a date to appear commencing on or after April 6, 2020, please continue to monitor the Court’s website for updates.