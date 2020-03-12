Adams County Buildings Closing Immediately through March 23
Due to three confirmed public cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Adams County, and a county employee under quarantine order from a medical professional, county leadership made the decision to close all Adams County buildings until Monday, March 23. This measure will allow for cleaning and disinfection of county buildings. We are taking this step out of an abundance of caution.
The Sheriff, District Attorney, Coroner, and Justice Center will remain open until further notice.
The health and safety of our residents and employees is the county’s primary concern. Residents and employees are encouraged to practice social distancing during this time and contact health providers if symptoms occur.
Residents can drop off tax and utility payments at several drop boxes located throughout the county.
Locations:
- Aurora Motor Vehicle – 3449 N. Chambers Rd., Aurora
- Adams County Government Center – 4430 S. Adams County Pkwy., Brighton
- Commerce City Sheriff’s Substation – 4201 E. 72nd Ave., Commerce City
- Adams County Human Services Center – 11860 Pecos St., Westminster
- Westminster Motor Vehicle – 8452 N. Federal Blvd., Westminster
- Strasburg Sheriff’s Substation – 2550 Strasburg Rd., Strasburg
SPREAD THE NEWS
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout
CURRENT EDITION
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
Related News
Adams County Buildings Closing Immediately through March 23
Due to three confirmed public cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Adams County, and a countyRead More
Boyd Lake opens to boating; other boat ramps, campgrounds opening soon across Northeast Region
With spring inching closer, some of the warmer-weather outdoor activities will begin to pick-up in the coming days and weeks