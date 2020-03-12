Adams County Buildings Closing Immediately through March 23

Due to three confirmed public cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Adams County, and a county employee under quarantine order from a medical professional, county leadership made the decision to close all Adams County buildings until Monday, March 23. This measure will allow for cleaning and disinfection of county buildings. We are taking this step out of an abundance of caution.

The Sheriff, District Attorney, Coroner, and Justice Center will remain open until further notice.

The health and safety of our residents and employees is the county’s primary concern. Residents and employees are encouraged to practice social distancing during this time and contact health providers if symptoms occur.

Residents can drop off tax and utility payments at several drop boxes located throughout the county.

Locations:

Aurora Motor Vehicle – 3449 N. Chambers Rd., Aurora

Adams County Government Center – 4430 S. Adams County Pkwy., Brighton

Commerce City Sheriff’s Substation – 4201 E. 72 nd Ave., Commerce City

Adams County Human Services Center – 11860 Pecos St., Westminster

Westminster Motor Vehicle – 8452 N. Federal Blvd., Westminster

Strasburg Sheriff’s Substation – 2550 Strasburg Rd., Strasburg

