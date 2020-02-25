GOVERNOR’S AG FORUM WELCOME RECEPTION MAKES A MOVE TO THE COLORADO HISTORY CENTER FOR FIRST TIME IN 29 YEARS.

For the first time in 29 years, the welcome reception for the Governor’s Forum on Colorado Agriculture will not be at the Governor’s Mansion. On Feb. 25, from 5:30p to 8:00p, the Welcome Reception for the Governor’s Forum on Colorado Agriculture will be held at the History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, Denver, Colo.

This year marks the 29th year for the Governor’s Forum on Colorado Agriculture. This change in venue will allow the forum reception to welcome a greater number of guests and allow a stronger opportunity for networking and engagement. With a theme this year of “Brand it Agriculture”, CALP Class 14 hopes to cover a diverse range of agricultural issues and topics in an attempt to create solidarity among all agricultural industries. Registration is open through 1 pm at the event, Feb. 26, 2020 at the Renaissance Stapleton Hotel in Denver.

For more information or to register, go to governorsagforum.com or contact Dani Traweek at (303) 547-5963. Speaker biographies available on-line and interviews may be arranged through Dani.

About Colorado Agriculture Leadership Program (CALP)

CALP is an intensive, two-year agriculture leadership program, focused specifically on developing high caliber leaders for Colorado agriculture who are well-versed in the complex and diverse issues of food production, agriculture policy, and the converging interests of rural and urban populations in Colorado. For more information, please visit www.coloagleaders.org.

