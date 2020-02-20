Colorado Parks and Wildlife enters next phase of ‘Live Life Outside’ campaign with ‘Conservation Starts Small’

DENVER, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is entering the second phase of the Live Life Outside campaign it started in 2019, designed to help the public better understand and engage with the conservation mission of the agency.

The second phase of the campaign is Conservation Starts Small, an attempt to bring conservation down to a smaller and more relatable scale for people to more easily participate in. The campaign includes a series of print, outdoor and online ads. Conservation Starts Small highlights the little things anyone can do to help with conservation while living life outside. The new ads point to things like keeping dogs leashed, staying on marked trails, not feeding your snacks to wildlife and cleaning up used fishing line as small things individuals can do that make a big difference.

Ads like the one above will appear in print, outdoor, and online ads as part of CPW’s ‘Conservation Starts Small’ campaign.

“It’s a message to start small and live life outside responsibly,” said Tony Gurzick, Marketing and Creative Services Manager for CPW. “It helps us reach people where they are in their everyday lives and ties into the larger Live Life Outside campaign by creating opportunities to talk about the deep connection between recreation and conservation.”

“Whether you enjoy hiking, hunting, bird watching, rock climbing or any activity in between, we all need to work together to conserve the resources that make Colorado home,” said Gurzick.

For more than 120 years, CPW employees have been entrusted to protect the natural resources of Colorado. The agency’s mission charges staff with handling the large scale, ongoing conservation efforts around the state; such as preventing the spread of nuisance plants and animals; managing threatened and endangered species reintroductions and recoveries; maintaining and improving fish and wildlife habitat; conserving Colorado’s 960 species and managing 41 state parks and hundreds of state wildlife areas across the state.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is self-funded by the fees received from hunters, anglers, recreational vehicle registrations and state park visitors. Those groups financially support the conservation efforts of the agency along with the Colorado Lottery, Great Outdoors Colorado and federal grants.

As the state’s population grows, so does the pressure on our natural resources. This growth also brings social issues like crowding on trails and unsafe encounters with wildlife. The time is right to start asking Coloradans to take simple steps to help protect our natural resources for future generations.

The campaign messages are easy things individuals can do on their own, be it backyard or backcountry. Or they can join the agency in their efforts by volunteering, staying informed through CPW social media or practicing the Care for Colorado principles developed by Leave No Trace and the Colorado tourism office.

About the Live Life Outside Campaign

In 2019, the need for a tagline and strategic campaign arose as CPW sought avenues to remind Coloradans of the importance of conservation and responsible recreation as a part of enjoying the Colorado outdoors.

CPW’s tagline, Live Life Outside highlights the passion and lifestyle of the agency and the Colorado outdoor community, while creating an opportunity to talk about the deep connection between recreation and conservation.

A recent report from CPW and Southwick Associates shows the $62.5 billion economic impact of outdoor recreation in our state, with 92% of residents claiming to recreate outdoors. These numbers make it clear that the wildlife and wild spaces of our state are the reason why so many of us choose Colorado as a place to work and play. However, Coloradans’ shared appreciation for the outdoors also comes with a responsibility to conserve our natural resources.

Colorado provides so many opportunities to Live Life Outside. To learn more about volunteering with CPW and supporting conservation through outdoor recreation, visit livelifeoutside.co. Or show how you “Live Life Outside” when you post on social media by using the hashtag #livelifeoutsideCO.

