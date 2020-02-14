Colorado National Guard Soldiers conduct winter training in Vai

By Colorado National Guard Public Affairs

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – Colorado Army National Guard Soldiers will conduct annual ski and winter training in Vail, Colorado, Feb. 14-17, 2020.

This training will enhance the Soldiers’ mountain skills while honoring Colorado as the original home of the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division.

“Testing our warriors’ skills in a winter environment is critical to their readiness,” The Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Loh said. “We’re also following a proud legacy of service handed down by our 10th Mountain veterans who first trained in Colorado.”

Many 10th Mountain veterans returned to Colorado following World War II and laid the foundations of Colorado’s ski industry.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Riva Ridge in Italy, where 10th Mountain Soldiers defeated Nazi forces on the slopes of the northern Apennine Mountains.

Additionally the CONG’s 157th Infantry is commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Dachau labor camp led by CONG U.S. Army Lt. Col. Felix Sparks.

A COARNG UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter used for mountain search and rescue and other domestic operations will land on Vail Mountain and be open to the public for viewing. The public will have the opportunity to view other equipment including a Small Unit Support Vehicle and a High Mobility Multi-Wheeled Vehicle. The Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and High-yield Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package, a Special Forces all-terrain utility vehicle, and other team and individual military equipment used in high-altitude military and rescue operations will also be on view.

While training, members of the 1st Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment (Mountain), will ski with the public, build snow caves, and demonstrate the CONG’s mountain infantry capabilities. Soldiers will also participate in a tribute parade and host a military ski race, both in Vail.

The events are open to the public, however some of the events may only be available to lift ticket holders.

Recruiters and unit representatives will be available to discuss the CONG’s missions and enlistment benefits.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

`