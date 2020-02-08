CANCELED • Mile House • Open House

Colorado Missing Persons Day—February 4, 202

Colorado’s Missing Persons Day is being honored with a series of events at the state Capitol building (200 E. Colfax Avenue) beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, with the Missing Person Resolution being read by Senator Jerry Sonnenberg during the Senate session on Tuesday. At the conclusion of the Senate session on Tuesday, a ceremony will take place on the west steps of the Capitol to honor more than 524 individuals currently missing for more than a year in the State of Colorado.