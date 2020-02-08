CANCELED • Mile House • Open House

| February 7, 2020

CANCELED: Due to adverse snow conditions, Saturday’s Open House is canceled.

This Saturday, see what Valentine’s Day looked like in the 1800s with vintage valentines, refreshments and family-friendly crafts, including a make-your-own valentine you can take home. Join us for this special Open House on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the 17 Mile House at 8181 South Parker Road in Centennial.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Upcoming Events, Weather & Traffic No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

CANCELED • Mile House • Open House

CANCELED: Due to adverse snow conditions, Saturday’s Open House is canceled.

Colorado Missing Persons Day—February 4, 202

Colorado’s Missing Persons Day is being honored with a series of events at the state Capitol building (200 E. Colfax Avenue) beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, with the Missing Person Resolution being read by Senator Jerry Sonnenberg during the Senate session on Tuesday.  At the conclusion of the Senate session on Tuesday, a ceremony will take place on the west steps of the Capitol to honor more than 524 individuals currently missing for more than a year in the State of Colorado.

  • Blue Mesa Reservoir Lake Trout Tournament starts Feb. 1; $10,000 in cash prizes

  • See Roxborough State Park at night like never before with its new Trail of Lights

  • Former UN Ambassador Susan Rice speaks at Colorado State University

  • MLK’s words illustrate his faith, patriotism and desire for unity

  • Go Code Colorado To Kick Off Its Seventh Year of Competition

  • 2020 Ag Outlook and Strategy Forum for Producers

  • Women Join Together in Unison this Saturday for Women’s March and Issues NYC

  • Community Reach Center visits the Statehouse to ask legislators to increase access

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: