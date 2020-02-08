CANCELED • Mile House • Open House
CANCELED: Due to adverse snow conditions, Saturday’s Open House is canceled.
This Saturday, see what Valentine’s Day looked like in the 1800s with vintage valentines, refreshments and family-friendly crafts, including a make-your-own valentine you can take home. Join us for this special Open House on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the 17 Mile House at 8181 South Parker Road in Centennial.
Colorado Missing Persons Day—February 4, 202
Colorado’s Missing Persons Day is being honored with a series of events at the state Capitol building (200 E. Colfax Avenue) beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, with the Missing Person Resolution being read by Senator Jerry Sonnenberg during the Senate session on Tuesday. At the conclusion of the Senate session on Tuesday, a ceremony will take place on the west steps of the Capitol to honor more than 524 individuals currently missing for more than a year in the State of Colorado.