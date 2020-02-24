Basketball postseason continues this week; first games tonight

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

Seven of the eight I-70 Corridor high school basketball teams are still playing this week in their district or league tournaments.

In 1A, the Deer Trail girls and boys both host a 1A District 7 pigtail contest tonight (Feb. 24). Both teams enter the tournament as the No. 6 seed. The Lady Eagles will host Pikes Peak Christian at 5:30 p.m. with the boys playing Hanover at approximately 7 p.m. If either team wins, they play tomorrow night in the district second round. The girls would either host Colorado School for the Deaf & Blind or travel to Kiowa. The boys would host Cripple-Creek or travel to Colorado Springs to play Pikes Peak Christian.

Both Byers boys and girls are in the 2A District 4 quarterfinals. The Bulldog boys will host Clear tomorrow night (Tuesday, Feb. 25). The girls travel to Burlington on Wednesday, Feb. 26. If either team wins, they will play in the semifinals Thursday, Feb. 27, at Vista Peak High School in Aurora. The two girls semifinals are at 4 p.m. and approximately 7:30 p.m. while the boys games will be around 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Both Bennett teams won their Frontier League pigtail games Feb. 22 and will travel for the quarterfinals tomorrow (Tuesday, Feb. 25). The Tiger girls will take DSST: Montview at 6 p.m. with the boys traveling to Granby to take on Middle Park at approximately 7:30 p.m. If either team loses, they play in the consolation semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 26. If either team wins, they will play in the championship consolation semifinals at The Pinnacle High School in Thornton; the girls games are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 27, and the boys Friday, Feb. 28. Championship Saturday is on Feb. 29, also at The Pinnacle High School.

The Strasburg boys are in the consolation semifinals of the 3A Patriot League Tournament and host Brush at 6 p.m. tomorrow (Feb. 25). With a win, the Indians will play in the fifth-place game at about 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland. With a loss, Strasburg will play in the seventh-place game about 10:30 a.m. that same day.