Aurora armed robber sentenced to 50 years in prison

A convicted felon who committed three armed robberies — shooting a store clerk during one – was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Arapahoe County District Court Judge Darren Vahle on Feb. 7 sentenced Stephen Gregory Jones, 24, of Aurora, after a jury convicted him Dec. 11 of 12 counts including attempted second-degree murder.

“Another multiple-time convicted felon is allowed back onto our streets through a parole system focused more on emptying our prisons than protecting the public. The result is a violent spree of armed robberies that ends in gunfire … of course, this repeat felon gets a gun,” said District Attorney George Brauchler. “As our legislature continues to lessen the consequences for criminal conduct and to find ways to find ways to keep offenders — even repeat offenders — in our neighborhoods, Coloradans should know that our system lacks the resources to adequately supervise them. That leaves us less safe and more vulnerable to the lawless.”

On March 15, 2018, a man pulled a gun and robbed Aurora Plaza Liquors, 677 N Peoria St. in Aurora. On March 16, 2018, a similar robbery occurred at Dandy Discount Liquors, 12507 E Mississippi Ave.

A few hours later, an armed robbery took place at Village East Grocery, 1161 S Peoria St. The suspect hit a female clerk in the head with a handgun and shot her in the leg.

An employee at a nearby barbershop heard screams and gunshots. He went to his car to get his own licensed handgun.

While at his car, the employee saw the suspect in the parking lot. The suspect threatened the barbershop employee and began rummaging in the employee’s car. The employee fired his gun at the suspect, who fired back and ran away.

Aurora police located the suspect waiting for a taxi nearby; he had been shot in the face. He was identified as Jones, and evidence tied him to the two previous armed robberies.

Jones had been convicted of felonies four times previously. He was on parole to community corrections when he committed his most recent crimes.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Garrik Storgaard tried the case with Deputy District Attorney Arielle Dean.

“Over the last decade this defendant has continued to escalate his criminal behavior, showing no regard for the law or safety of others,” said Storgaard. “While on parole, he was supposed to be reintegrating into society from his latest prison sentence. But instead he took that opportunity to victimize more innocent people and nearly killed one of them. This sentence ensures the community will be safe from him for the foreseeable future.”

The jury convicted Jones of the following counts:

Attempted second-degree murder

5 counts aggravated robbery

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Automobile trespass

Theft

False reporting

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

