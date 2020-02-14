Anythink Bennett hosts photography workshop and showcase

Series focuses on honing creativity and photography skills

BENNETT, Colo.–Feb. 14, 2020–Beginning Saturday, Feb. 15, Anythink Bennett will host a series of photography workshops led by local instructor Pattie Lindsay. Participants will discover the best practices for shooting high-quality photos using just their mobile phones. In the past few years, smartphone cameras have advanced to include functions, settings and display resolutions formerly reserved for professional-grade cameras. By discovering these settings and composition techniques, community members will be able to leverage their photography skills without having to purchase any special equipment.

This four-part workshop will culminate in a special showcase and reception, featuring framed pieces from participants. Participants who complete all four workshops will receive a universal mobile lens kit, including wide-angle, fisheye and telephoto lenses for your phone. More details on the showcase to follow in the coming weeks.

“We are excited to bring more opportunities for artistic expression and education to the Bennett community,” says Anythink Bennett manager Whitney Oakley. “Learning mobile photography skills is not only a way to enhance your own captured memories, but also begin to find a passion for an entirely new art form.”

The series is hosted in conjunction with the Bennett Arts Council and Joyful Journeys Community Enrichment.

As part of its current strategic plan, Anythink strives to provide cultural learning opportunities for Adams County. Through programs and experiences like this series, community members are able in gain 21st century skills in an accessible format. In the past few years, Anythink has hosted a number of community art exhibitions in a variety of mediums, including sound, oil panting and more. Anythink also celebrates culture with This is Who We Are, a series of collaborative public art projects on permanent display. At Anythink Bennett, “Life on the Eastern Plains” brings the stories, colors and expressions of the Bennett community to life in the form of a quilt designed by Deidre Adams. This piece includes elements of fabric, photos and letters gathered from community members.

Event Details

Phone Photography Workshop

Saturdays, Feb. 15-March 7, 2020

10:30 am-12 pm

Anythink Bennett

495 7th St.

Bennett, CO 80102

303-405-3231

The best camera is the one you have with you. Learn to capture stunning images in this mobile photography course taught by instructor Pattie Lindsay. This four-week workshop will culminate in a photography showcase and reception featuring framed work from participants. Participants who complete all four workshops will receive a universal mobile lens kit, including wide-angle, fisheye and telephoto lenses for your phone. Space is limited; registration required at anythinklibraries.org. This workshop is hosted in conjunction with the Bennett Arts Council and Joyful Journeys Community Enrichment.

Phone Photography Showcase and Reception

Saturday, March 21, 2020

3-5 pm

Anythink Bennett

495 7th St.

Bennett, CO 80102

303-405-3231

Celebrate community photography at this exhibition highlighting the work of Bennett’s mobile photography workshop. Free and open to all ages. Refreshments will be provided.

About Anythink™

Anythink is a new style of library – a place of unlimited imagination, where play inspires creativity and lifelong learning. Anythink serves the residents of Adams County, Colo., with seven libraries and a bookmobile. With a focus on innovation, Anythink’s award-winning approach to library service is recognized by industry leaders and organizations across the globe. For more information, visit anythinklibraries.org.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout