Your 17-year-old may be eligible to vote in the March primary

| January 29, 2020

Parents: Do you have a 17-year old in the house? New this year, 17-year-olds who will turn 18 by the Nov. 3 General Election may vote in the upcoming Presidential Primary in March.

Colorado’s presidential primary takes place Tuesday, March 3 and the state’s primary election takes place on June 30, so qualified teens can take part in the electoral process throughout the year. 

 

