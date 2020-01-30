Your 17-year-old may be eligible to vote in the March primary
Parents: Do you have a 17-year old in the house? New this year, 17-year-olds who will turn 18 by the Nov. 3 General Election may vote in the upcoming Presidential Primary in March.
Colorado’s presidential primary takes place Tuesday, March 3 and the state’s primary election takes place on June 30, so qualified teens can take part in the electoral process throughout the year.
SPREAD THE NEWS
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout
CURRENT EDITION
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
Related News
Your 17-year-old may be eligible to vote in the March primary
Do you have a 17-year old in the house? New this year, 17-year-olds who will turn 18 by the Nov. 3 General Election may vote in the upcoming Presidential Primary in March.
Colorado’s presidential primary takes place Tuesday, March 3 and the state’s primary election takes place on June 30, so qualified teens can take part in the electoral process throughout the year.
Colorado Wolf Ballot Initiative Preys on Elk, Hunting, Taxpayers
Colorado’s economy, elk population, conservation funding, hunting industry and resident taxpayer dollars are in the crosshairs. An environmental extremist-driven ballot initiative aims to force an introduction of wolves onto the Colorado landscape even though Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed a natural migrating, active pack in the northwest part of the state.