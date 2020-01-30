Your 17-year-old may be eligible to vote in the March primary

Parents: Do you have a 17-year old in the house? New this year, 17-year-olds who will turn 18 by the Nov. 3 General Election may vote in the upcoming Presidential Primary in March.

Colorado’s presidential primary takes place Tuesday, March 3 and the state’s primary election takes place on June 30, so qualified teens can take part in the electoral process throughout the year.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout