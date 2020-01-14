Women Join Together in Unison this Saturday for Women’s March and Issues NYC

WHO: Women’s March NYC and Women’s March Alliance

WHAT: The 4th Annual Women’s March, a grassroots volunteer-led organization raising money for security, stage, and equipment, partnered with iFundWomen with the belief in the power of capital, coaching, and connections to drive economic opportunities for women-owned businesses.

WHERE:

Foley Square 111 Worth Street Columbus Circle –

72nd and Central Park West, NYC

See the interactive map with times here

WHEN: Sat, January 18, 2020-

Foley Square 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM EST

Columbus Circle- 11 AM -1:00 PM EST

MORE: The rallies will begin at Foley Square and Columbus Circle where performances and speakers will be onstage from 10 am to 1 pm(FOLEY) and 11-1(Columbus Circle.)

At 1 pm, the crowd at Foley will disperse to take to the Sidewalks and Subways to meet up again at Times Square.

WE MUST NOT BLOCK TRAFFIC. This movement uptown through NYC is a peaceful silent show of our numbers and ability to flood the city.

Columbus Circle will have a formal closed permitted street route to Times Square then everyone will meet in Times Square in a celebration of sisterhood and unity, and disperse from aligned on issues such as Reproductive Rights, LGBTQIA+ Equality, Immigrant Rights, Disability Rights, Economic and Civil Rights, Environmental Justice, Gun Reform, Income Equality and more.

The Rise and Roar theme was founded by female powerhouses, Sulma Arzu-Brown, Michelle Sampson and Monique McCullough of Women’s March Alliance, and Julia Fusco-Luberoff, Lisa Chin Mollica, Leyna Hanan and Caroline McKinnon of Women’s March NYC who came together with others from Harlem and Brooklyn to bring people together to advocate for women’s issues, stemming from the #MeToo movement.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the work that has been done to bring the women of NYC together in Unity for our 2020 Rise & Roar Event, hosted by the Women’s March NYC and the Women’s March Alliance.“ says Julia Fusco-Luberoff, Executive Director, Women’s March NYC. “We need women and allies to commit to dismantling oppressive systems and working together to make sure we all have a seat at the table. If the table is too small to fit all our voices, we just build a bigger table.”

“As we commence a new decade,” states Sulma Arzu-Brown, WMA March Co-Chairwoman, “we RISE & ROAR and have our voices heard across New York City, recognizing the courageous women who continue to speak out on the issues of economic rights, equal rights and equal justice for women. We are thrilled that the 2020 Rise & Roar Women’s March is mutually hosted by our Women’s March Alliance and the Women’s March NYC. Together, on the streets of New York City we Rise & Roar for justice, equity and unity.”

Rallies will include speakers and performances from 10AM to 1PM. Afterwards, in a historic display of solidarity, thousands of activists will march through the streets of Manhattan towards one another, converging in unity beneath the lights of Times Square.

“I see the city has to be a place for my daughter to grow up and feel safe here. With things like this, I can empower her, she can march with me and rally, and it makes so much of a difference for other women and their children as well,” said Sampson.

A group of speakers are lined up to represent a different issue, including the youngest speaker in the four years of the Women’s March, 14-year-old Marley Dias. Dias is the creator of 1,000 Black Girl Books.

On Monday, the Women’s March is unveiling their official campaign which includes print and video assets, which has some amazing shots of New Yorkers standing proudly behind the issues they care the most about.

“There is no room for hate at the Women’s March,” says Caz McKinnon, Co-Chair, Women’s March NYC. Autumn Trafficante, a transgender woman, recently announced as the official emcee at Foley Square states, “It is an honor to have the opportunity to remind us all that times are changing.

“This event is only the beginning. We are taking the Women’s March online. We need to focus on getting out the Vote all the way to November,” states Lisa Chin Mollica, who serves as Lead Strategist, Women’s March NYC and the official Instagram platform @womensmarchnyc. “We need to share research, tell stories and come together. We need to flood the internet with women.”

Women’s March NY welcomes all women to walk together in peace and unity demanding a better future for all women. Shoulder to shoulder, we RISE & ROAR! Sponsors include Vote In or Out and Planned Parenthood.

Site: womensmarchnyc.org

Instagram: @womensmarchnyc

Twitter: @womensmarchnyc

Please make a contribution to the campaign. https://ifundwomen.com/projects/Womens-March-NYC-2020

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-march-on-nyc-official-tickets-86855074867

