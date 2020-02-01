Unaffiliated voters may select a party preference by Feb. 3
Attention unaffiliated voters!
You may select a party preference for the upcoming Presidential Primary Election on March 3. Your selection must be made by Feb. 3.
You will then receive your preferred party’s primary ballot. If you do not indicate a party preference, you will receive both parties’ primary ballots but you can only vote for one party. If you vote and return both ballots, neither ballot will count.
Visit GoVoteColorado.gov to mark your party preference.
