Statement From Colorado, Ohio, and West Virginia Chief Elections Officers On Increased Information Sharing From FBI

| January 17, 2020

Over the past year, Colorado, Ohio, and West Virginia have been leaders in information sharing and cooperation on election security issues.  The following is a joint statement from Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, and West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner in response to news today that the FBI will immediately begin to share information about cyber-intrusions/attacks with state election officials:

“Today’s announcement from the FBI is a good step forward in protecting state election systems from our enemies, both foreign and domestic. Federal, state, and local governments must work together to better detect and protect against cyber-attack.  We’ve already seen positive results from the partnership between our states, which strengthens our resilience from attacks and ensure voters across this nation will have the confidence they deserve as they cast their ballot this year.”

 

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) has joined Coloradans Protecting Wildlife (CPW), a coalition formed to fight a ballot measure that will be decided in the November 2020 general election. The measure would force the introduction of wolves along Colorado's Western Slope.

